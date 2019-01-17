Most people had the luxury of missing most of it, so only politics obsessed weirdo bloggers and blog readers really saw it, but post-9/11 conservatives really acted like they were going to rule the known universe forever. They strutted and swaggered. Each one a hero. The invasion of Iraq goosed it up another notch. They were all warrior humanitarians from the comfort of their recliners. Democracy, Whisky, Sexy!!!
The late Bush years and then Obama took away that powerful feeling, and Trump didn't bring it back. They're still so unhappy.