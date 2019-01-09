Wednesday, January 09, 2019

"Regulations"

Sure, Elon.

While Elon Musk has been guiding self-driving capabilities by the end of the year, Tesla has been taking a more cautious approach.

Tesla salespeople have been warning buyers of their ‘Full Self-Driving package’ that it could be “very far away” due to regulations.

Anyone who knows anything about this stuff knows it's a fraud, but you shouldn't have to be a super informed consumer, even a rich one who can afford a Tesla, to not get taken in by it. There are people who genuinely think Elon's gonna flip a switch soon and they're gonna be able to pay for their Teslas by turning them into automated robotaxis. They're wrong and stupid, but it isn't their responsibility to not be.
by Atrios at 11:05