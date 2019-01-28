The Bad Coffee Man

Sure "I will cut your Social Security benefits!" is not the most rousing campaign idea, but rich guys have lots of money to spend and when there's lots of money to spend, who knows what can happen? Of course he doesn't win, or even win an electoral vote, but rich guys get lots of paid AND free media, and as we know a few votes in the wrong places...
The real point is no one involved is this stupid. Schultz is advised by resistance grifter Steve Schmidt, who isn't too stupid to understand that a rich guy independent run almost certainly, on balance, tilts things towards Trump. Schultz probably can't be that stupid either. So...