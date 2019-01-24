This Is War

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) will propose a new annual “wealth tax” on Americans with more than $50 million in assets, according to an economist advising her on the plan, as Democratic leaders vie for increasingly aggressive solutions to the nation’s soaring wealth inequality.
Until the primary season is over everybody who reads this website is going to get mad at me when I write something that sounds positive/negative about a candidate they don't like/like. Blah blah blah I am whining but in 2016 I said barely nothing about the primary and this blog sucked and people still got mad.