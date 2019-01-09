Wednesday, January 09, 2019

Under the Sea

In Venice there's an elaborate system and, of course, apps to let you know where you can and can't easily walk every day. But that's Venice.

A Jersey Shore town is planning a 24-hour online livestream of flooding along one of its most frequently inundated streets.

Sea Isle City plans to mount a web camera on its public works building at 40th Street and Central Avenue by mid-February. The Press of Atlantic City reports the camera, which costs about $5,000, is being paid for through a grant from OceanFirst Bank to the New Jersey Coastal Coalition.
