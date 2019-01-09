Under the Sea

In Venice there's an elaborate system and, of course, apps to let you know where you can and can't easily walk every day. But that's Venice.
A Jersey Shore town is planning a 24-hour online livestream of flooding along one of its most frequently inundated streets.
Sea Isle City plans to mount a web camera on its public works building at 40th Street and Central Avenue by mid-February. The Press of Atlantic City reports the camera, which costs about $5,000, is being paid for through a grant from OceanFirst Bank to the New Jersey Coastal Coalition.