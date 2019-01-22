Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Us And Them
I fail, also, too, at many things I criticize, but I've been working on this one. Probably still failing! But there's an obvious flaw in "objective journalism" when they write about "other people." One reason the trips to Ohio diners to talk to Trump Supporters is so annoying is they all read like an anthropological field trip. I don't think Trump supporters should get obsessive coverage, but I also don't think they should be covered like zoo specimens. And if elite people can't even cover affluent white people as humans, they probably aren't covering non-white people especially well. This "tell" in news coverage is so frequently blaring and if you can't see this obvious case for diversity in newsrooms...
by Atrios at 10:39