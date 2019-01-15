Your Liberal Media

NBC News’ standards department sent an email to staffers Tuesday telling them not to directly refer to Rep. Steve King’s recent comments about white supremacy as “racist.”
“Be careful to avoid characterizing [King’s] remarks as racist,” reads the email, which two NBC News staffers shared with HuffPost. “It is ok to attribute to others as in ‘what many are calling racist’ or something like that.”
We're in the territory of, like, "Man from Braunau am Inn, whose advocacy of sending all Jews to the gas chambers has been described anti-Semitic by some, is causing controversy in this local Austrian town!"