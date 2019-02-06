They're better than they used to be, but Democrats still haven't quite figured out that they don't have to have a response to whatever shit the Republicans are cooking up in the kitchen that week. Trump talks about the wall and the Dems feel the need to stress how much that while they don't want the wall they do want MORE MONEY FOR BORDER SECURITY AND TECHNOLOGY AND SHIT LIKE THAT.
A few years ago they'd be saying, "how about half a wall," so they are better. But, really, just say "fuck that we've got other things to worry about."