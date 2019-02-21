Actually Going To Websites Is An Unpleasant Experience

And after years of that, I don't do it very much. Of course #notallwebsites, but most of the big ones. Even the ones that don't bombard you with browser choking text covering ads take forever to load, and since they are larded up with javascript etc., it isn't like the "old days" when you could scroll through a website as it was loading. If you don't wait the 30 seconds or more for it to load fully, it's going to be jumping around all over the place as you try to read it.
The Kids Today aren't even going to know what a browser is soon, or it'll be like "that thing that lets me read wikipedia," because everyone is trying to kill off "the internet" as it once was.