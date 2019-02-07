Perhaps there is a reasonable debate to be had about how much Teh Deficit matters and when, but what isn't actually controversial - or wouldn't be if people weren't paid lots of money to claim otherwise - is that if there is going to be deficit spending, then spending it on literally anything else, from food stamps to planes that can't fly, is better, from a budgetary perspective, than spending it on tax cuts for rich people.
But the press focus is the opposite. Tax cuts lol nothing matters, ZOMG $5 per month more for THE POORS????