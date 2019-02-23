Better Things Are Not Possible

There are issues about which polls suggest that The American People do not agree with me, the person who is right about everything. I am aware of that. Then there are things which get majority approval even from Republicans which the supposedly centrist press and incumbent politicians label as extreme left or divisive or radical or communism or whatever. The silent majority of Radical Centrists has supposedly been wanting to cut Social Security benefits for as long as I can remember.
Opposition to nice things often does not come from voters.