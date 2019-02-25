You know how the press spends 24 months covering an election cycle obsessively, highlighting and amplifying every dumb little thing as if it was a Game Changer and then at 6pm on election day some polls close somewhere and for some reason they can't wait to declare the election over and go home? Not just presidential ones, either. In 2018 our crack team of expert political newscasters seemed to not understand the concept of "mail in votes" and that they needed to be counted and that you couldn't declare the election night a big bummer for democrats just because they lost one race in Georgia or wherever.
Our glorious wars of humanitarian intervention are the same way. They're so exciting until the bombs start falling.