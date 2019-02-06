Anyway: the lesson here is clear. Pro-Brexit politicians and commentators think it’s entirely reasonable to describe European leaders as Nazis, Soviets, or whatever other historically inept slur leaps to mind, and just expect them to take it. But the minute they answer back, even politely, they have somehow crossed the line into indecency, sir, and this shall not stand.
Somehow, Britain has ended up in an abusive relationship with the European Union – and Britain is the abusive partner.
There are 51 days to go until Brexit.
Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Can Dish It Out
Don't know what's going to break the UK madness. Maybe we'll find out in 51 days when they, uh, break.
by Atrios at 11:09