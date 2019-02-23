From The Barcalounger

There are some armchair revolutionaries on the left, too, but they fantasize about raising arms against The Man, not an all out conflict between the people. Revolution, not civil war, in other words. Overthrowing the powers that be, not brother against brother stuff.
Whenever people speak of war - any war - I really just want to sit them down and take a look at a map. Even "tiny" countries are huge and the US is not a tiny country. Nor is Iraq. Or Venezuela. People who think walking two miles is an unfathomable burden think there's going to be some sort of territorial war waged by the gunhumpers against the libs?
I mean, sure, violence can happen and people will die but Arizona isn't going to annex California for some glorious new conservative Republic.