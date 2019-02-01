I Think That Answers The Question

One thing to do it, another thing for there to be a picture, and yet another for it to be on your yearbook page photo... from med school.
RICHMOND — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday acknowledged appearing in a “clearly racist and offensive” photograph in his 1984 medical school yearbook that shows a man in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan robe.
...
Northam did not say if he was the man dressed in blackface or Klan robes. The governor’s statement indicated that he had no immediate plans to resign, despite some calls for him to do so.
Just resign.