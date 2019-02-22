Ideological Bubbles

I've long found this to be the weirdest obsession of elites, especially as related to the internet. The internet is not actually made of cats. It's made of arguing and shitposting. The idea that ONE SIDE is not exposed to OTHER SIDES *especially* on the internet is just ridiculous. There's a lot of bullshit on the internet, of course, but that isn't the same thing.
The only people who really live in an ideological bubble are the ones whose only information comes from Fox News. Really. That's it. About a quarter of Congress is in that group at this point.