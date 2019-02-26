He said that the documents "demonstrate over the past three years, there have been 154 staff on unaccompanied minor, let me repeat that, staff on unaccompanied minor allegations of sexual assault."
"This works out on average to one sexual assault by HHS staff on unaccompanied minor per week," he added.
Axios first reported the documents.
"I am deeply concerned with documents that have been turned over by HHS that record a high number of sexual assaults on unaccompanied children in the custody of the Office of Refugee and Resettlement," Deutch said. "Together, these documents detail an environment of systemic sexual assaults by staff on unaccompanied children."
Tuesday, February 26, 2019
It Was The Plan
"Let's create a child rape center then adopt the kids out to good white Christian families" is pretty much the Occam's Razor explanation for all of this.
