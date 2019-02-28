Thursday, February 28, 2019

Keys To The Universe

Trump's probably too dumb and too busy watching his Foxy Friends talk to him from inside the teevee box to understand that he has access to the Panopticon, but Jared is slightly smarter than he is.

WASHINGTON — President Trump ordered his chief of staff to grant his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, a top-secret security clearance last year, overruling concerns flagged by intelligence officials and the White House’s top lawyer, four people briefed on the matter said.

Mr. Trump’s decision in May so troubled senior administration officials that at least one, the White House chief of staff at the time, John F. Kelly, wrote a contemporaneous internal memo about how he had been “ordered” to give Mr. Kushner the top-secret clearance.

Oh wow Kelly wrote a contemporaneous internal memo. We are led by such heroes.
by Atrios at 17:43