Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Nice Things
We're a rich country and we can afford a lot of them. We just choose not to. There isn't actually a tradeoff. There is no deal such that we can choose "free public college" OR universal pre-K/daycare. Neither are actually that expensive relative to the amount going through the money bazookas to things like combat planes that can't fly in the rain and welfare for rich people. Butwhatboutthis is a dumb game to play. We can afford it all, and if the #3 priority looks like it is going to make it across the finish line before the #1 priority, probably best not to try to kneecap #3.
by Atrios at 09:54