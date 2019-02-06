No Ambition

I know I keep harping on this, but Trump could go from being a somewhat unpopular president to being a somewhat popular president so easily. Totebagging Democrats are so forgiving. Trump could keep doing the racism for his adoring MAGA fans and then actually give the Democrats something they could work with. Infrastructure, whatever. It would be so easy and require so little in the sense of giving anything up because Trump doesn't give a shit about most things so what would he even be giving up?
Someone just needs to tell him that they'll put a 60 foot picture of him next to every fixed pothole, giving him credit for it, and he'll love it.
(Whether or not the Democrats should play along is another question, but I'm pretty sure they would.)