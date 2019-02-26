Tesla CEO Elon Musk lashed out at the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, one day after the agency asked a judge to hold him in contempt for allegedly violating the terms of a deal made last year.
"Something is broken with SEC oversight," Musk said on Twitter Tuesday morning.
Musk is trying to argue that the tweet he made was actually accurate even though he issue a correction, but that doesn't really even matter. The deal he entered into requires him to get tweets about the company approved by legal before he makes them and that didn't (and apparently doesn't) happen.