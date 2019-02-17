Pivot To Smellovision

I'm no expert on The Business Model of journalism but the willingness to hand over control and revenue every time someone comes up with a shiny new idea has been bizarre to watch.
I suppose it's a bit like how companies hire consultants for everything so that management is never really to blame for anything. We hired the experts! We did what they told us! We outsourced every single part of our company to another company that's trying to take all of our revenue! How could we have known this was a bad idea! Yes thank you for my $10 million bonus for this genius plan!