Self-Driving Package Delivery Vehicles

This one puzzles me more than the other fantasy applications of self-driving cars. Especially for urban delivery, speedy delivery relies on the fact that delivery drivers are going to do a lot of questionably legal things, both in terms of driving and stopping/parking. A self-driving delivery vehicle that actually obeys the laws isn't going to be able to do much here in the urban hellhole. And I'm assuming a self-driving delivery vehicle would still have to have someone on the truck to actually, you know, deliver the packages.