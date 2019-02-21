A Tuesday court filing in a Maryland district court alleges that a U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant had ties to white supremacist contacts, a weapons stockpile, and a hit list of political and media figures ranging from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough to Nancy Pelosi to the Democratic Socialists of America.
The lieutenant, Christopher Paul Hassan, was assigned to Coast Guard headquarters in D.C. when he was arrested last week in Silver Spring, MD. But in making the case that he should be held until his trial, U.S. attorneys alleged Hassan had written a draft letter to a well-known neo-Nazi leader weeks after the attack in Charlottesville and another draft in which he wrote, “I am dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on the earth.”
Thursday, February 21, 2019
SHH Don't Tell Anyone About The Nazi Terrorist
As far as I can tell, Seamus Hughes unearthed these court filings but otherwise the Justice Department has been quiet about this.
