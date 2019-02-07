The Best American Family

Phoenix police on Wednesday disputed Cindy McCain's account of human trafficking at an Arizona airport. McCain had told local news station KTAR on Monday that she intervened at Sky Harbor International Airport last week when she spotted a woman with a child of a “different ethnicity. ” “I went over to the police and told them what I saw and they went over and questioned her and, by God, she was trafficking that kid,” she was quoted as saying. Although she went on to claim that the woman was “waiting for the guy who bought the child to get off an airplane,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Armando Carbajal told KTAR that police conducted a welfare check on the child and found “no evidence of criminal conduct or child endangerment.” McCain—who is reportedly the co-chair for Arizona Governor’s Council on Human Trafficking—responded on Twitter Wednesday evening, apologizing if “anything else I have said on this matter distracts from ‘if you see something, say something.’”
Thursday, February 07, 2019
