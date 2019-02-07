But Klobuchar being a bad boss is one of those "everybody knows" things in DC. I haven't been in DC in years and even I "know" it. Klobuchar has a reputation for being a bad boss over and above normal "of course most senators are assholes" behavior. And, for what it's worth, I've heard this about Klobuchar specifically. I've never heard it about any other Dem women in Congress. I suspect (I have no idea!) Claire McCaskill (for example) wasn't always pure sunshine, but I never heard bad boss stories about her.
The joke I heard:
Amy Klobuchar is a very likable and popular senator from Minnesota. She wins re-election with 70% of the vote there. The other 30% have worked for her.