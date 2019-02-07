Thursday, February 07, 2019

The Boss

Stories like this one about bad women bosses are always going to get some pushback asking why a woman senator is being singled out for bad boss behavior which is thought to be common from her male colleagues. There's no way to know how much perceived bad boss behavior is due to people just reacting differently to a woman boss. And I don't claim to know.

But Klobuchar being a bad boss is one of those "everybody knows" things in DC. I haven't been in DC in years and even I "know" it. Klobuchar has a reputation for being a bad boss over and above normal "of course most senators are assholes" behavior. And, for what it's worth, I've heard this about Klobuchar specifically. I've never heard it about any other Dem women in Congress. I suspect (I have no idea!) Claire McCaskill (for example) wasn't always pure sunshine, but I never heard bad boss stories about her.

The joke I heard:

Amy Klobuchar is a very likable and popular senator from Minnesota. She wins re-election with 70% of the vote there. The other 30% have worked for her.
by Atrios at 11:04