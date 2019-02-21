Thursday, February 21, 2019
The Halifax Examiner Does It Again!
How an arms deal went wrong. Said deal involved South Africa still under apartheid, Portugal, France, and Nova Scotia in Canada. Oh my! My first thought on reading this in-depth investigative report was: Why is it up to a tiny publication in Halifax to investigate and report on an international, high stakes arms deal? My second thought: Thank goodness we have someone like Tim Bousquet willing and able to do so. We need more of this kind of investigative journalism and if the big, corporate news outfits won't do it, then it is up to us to support the independent news outlets that do. Please consider subscribing to Tim's newsletter, The Halifax Examiner so that this kind of reporting can continue.
