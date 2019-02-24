“We were the first to assert that the more complicated the forms assumed by civilization, the more restricted the freedom of the individual must become.” Benito Mussolini— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) February 24, 2019
It does not affect your daily life very much if your neighbor marries a box turtle. But that does not mean that it's right. ... Now you must raise your children up in a world where that union of man and box turtle is on the same legal footing as man and wife.
-Remarks as prepared, but not delivered by, Senator John Cornyn. Written by Ben Domenech, and by written I mean cribbed from the comments section of Red State.