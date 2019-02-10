Where The Trains Should Go

Now with more color saturation. Everyone's a critic. @punished_marcus pic.twitter.com/IgYEeol6zS— Alon Levy (@alon_levy) February 10, 2019
People always think about the start and end points, but even though America is a big place, there are numerous city pairs <300 and <500 miles away from each other for which decent train travel options would be desirable if they existed. People always respond, "oh, well, what's the point if you have to just rent a car at the other end" because intra-city transit at destinations is often not what it should be, but people already fly these distances all the time and then you really need to rent a car because the airports are not anywhere you actually want to be.