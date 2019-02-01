Why Would I Waste My Beautiful Mind On That?

Pundits never really go away, but their relevancy mostly fades with time (bloggers, too, I know). I remember when it mattered when a George Will column dropped, no matter what his history of duplicity and mendacity. Maureen Dowd had her time. For a long time it mattered, even or especially during the Obama administration, when David Brooks had something supposedly profound to say. One (I am "one" in this narrative) would have to read these things just to know what was being read.
Now, eh. Who cares what David Brooks writes?