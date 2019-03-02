.75 Miles Uphill Both Ways

I'm not interested in picking on this individual for this reason (plenty of other ones!) but I saw a tweet recently from a prominent conservative talking about an emergency need to walk POINT 75 MILES as if this was an accomplishment equivalent to climbing Everest. Also he got a blister.
.75 miles at a lazy pace is <20 minutes (usual caveat that of course I'm talking about people without mobility issues). Why do people hate walking so much? It is bizarre.
My related thought is... how do these people ever travel anywhere? I mean, if you go to major European cities (not just, but this is obvious), being a tourist is basically just walking around.