Acceptable Bigotries

But it's still been festering in this country and internationally, and certainly no one suffers reputational or professional repercussions from promoting it. The UK media is a cesspool. Even, or frankly especially, the BBC.
Something has plainly gone very wrong at @BBCNewsnight. This evening—on the day of the racist murder of Muslims in #Christchurch—they gave a platform to racist hate organisation Generation Identity. Would you explain your decision @esmewren? I’ll be making a formal complaint. pic.twitter.com/RdQcfxAeF1— Tom Kibasi (@TomKibasi) March 15, 2019
You can only do loving profiles of "dapper Nazis" if you bizarrely pretend they only hate certain people, and that it's ok if those are the people they hate. I'm not sure when we started pretending Nazis didn't hate Jews, or how that's even possible, but "we" do somehow and our new Nazis are ok as long as they emphasize the rest of it.