Afternoon Thread

I am going to once again link to The Halifax Examiner, published by Tim Bousquet. Back in 2016, Tim wrote a multi-part investigative story, Dead Wrong, looking into the murder of Brenda Way and dozens of other young women in Halifax. During the course of his investigation, Tim became convinced that the wrong man had been tried and convicted of Way's murder. It took years of work by Project Innocence and Tim turning the spotlight on the miscarriage of justice, but last week the wrong man was cleared of all charges and released from prison.
This is independent journalism at its finest. Unfortunately, stories like Dead Wrong and the more recent John Risley's South African Adventure cost a lot of money to produce, hence the subscription button.