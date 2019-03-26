Tuesday, March 26, 2019

America's Worst Newspaper

The New York Times.

The linked issue is more important, but while we love to joke about little "mistakes" like sending a stringer NINETY MILES AWAY to darkest Peru Philadelphia where said stringer discovers a hitherto unknown "Little Italy" section of the city because a chain restaurant has "Little Italy" in its name, these errors show a newspaper that considers using the fucking google to be beneath them.

Rocky running through an area not called Little Italy which is nowhere near "Maggiano's Little Italy."
