America's Worst Newspaper

The New York Times.
The linked issue is more important, but while we love to joke about little "mistakes" like sending a stringer NINETY MILES AWAY to darkest
Peru
Philadelphia where said stringer discovers a hitherto unknown "Little Italy" section of the city because a chain restaurant has "Little Italy" in its name, these errors show a newspaper that considers using the fucking google to be beneath them.
Rocky running through an area not called Little Italy which is nowhere near "Maggiano's Little Italy."