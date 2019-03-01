Yesterday I was walking to the hipster coffee shop a couple of blocks away. While crossing the intersection of a one lane one way street between a small park and the cafe, when I was about 2/3 of the way through, a driver edged through the stop and start blaring his horn at me. He had a stop sign. I was in a crosswalk. I was completely entitled to be there. Not that it should matter in this case (or most cases), but I wasn't listening to headphones or walking while staring at my phone or anything like that. I was walking across the street, in a crosswalk, even stepping off into the intersection before driver had reached his stop sign. There was no ambiguity. But I was in the way, and he was mad, so he started leaning on his horn.
And I live in a residential neighborhood. This is not a major boulevard or through street. While I don't think drivers should feel entitled in anything other than a highway, this wasn't even close to being a car-centric street. It's a residential street with short Philly blocks and 4 way stops or the very occasional light at every intersection. People walk here.
Normally this stuff doesn't annoy me so much, but it was just so extreme, and, frankly, puzzling. Everyone parks and and walks eventually in the city.