Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Deal Or No Deal Or No Brexit

9 days to go and we're at the same place we've been all along.

In the light of his consultations, he says a short, extension will be possible.

But it will be conditional on a positive vote on the withdrawal agreement in the Commons.

The press is mostly pushing this as "deal or no deal" but I think rescinding Article 50 (bye bye Brexit) is also still a possibility (whether likely or not).

And I still haven't figured out how Parliament actually can vote again on the deal given that the Speaker said they can't (which they can override... but it's another step...)
by Atrios at 12:42