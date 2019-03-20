Deal Or No Deal Or No Brexit

In the light of his consultations, he says a short, extension will be possible.
But it will be conditional on a positive vote on the withdrawal agreement in the Commons.
The press is mostly pushing this as "deal or no deal" but I think rescinding Article 50 (bye bye Brexit) is also still a possibility (whether likely or not).
And I still haven't figured out how Parliament actually can vote again on the deal given that the Speaker said they can't (which they can override... but it's another step...)