Architecture firm Populous designed the 60,000-square-foot venue, which will be home to the Philadelphia Fusion, an esports team owned by Comcast Spectacor that competes in the Overwatch League. The league wants its teams to play in their home markets next year. The Fusion are looking at playing at other venues in Philadelphia while the new esports venue is being built.
Monday, March 25, 2019
eSports
Creeping oldmanism means there are more and more things you just find it hard to understand. I try to stop short of complaining. I don't really care that the kids are doing freaky weird shit on my lawn. I'm just not sure why they are.
by Atrios at 09:30