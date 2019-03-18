How To Do An Interview

For years people in the US have been a bit to impressed with what I'd call the "BBC interview." Which at least once upon a time (the BBC is getting weirder and worse) seemed good because interviewers were less deferential to important people and more willing to be aggressive with questioning. Over time I became a bit less enamored with that, generally, because I realized that the "BBC sneer" was aimed at everyone almost equally. It was more attitude than substance, and didn't distinguish well enough between the truly powerful and the not so powerful in its application. A way to make the interviewer seem tough rather than actually eliciting information most of the time.
This is how you do an interview.