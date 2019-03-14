Thursday, March 14, 2019

I Bet He Babysits His Kids Sometimes



There was a moment a while ago when The Society of People Who Thought Their Careers Would Benefit From A Beto Campaign took a break from yelling at everyone for supporting white dudes to yelling at everyone for not supporting Beto for President even though he wasn't running yet.

Yes I'm cynical but I'm not dumb about this stuff and I get tired of people talking their book on the teevee and pretending they aren't.

by Atrios at 09:34