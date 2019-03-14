I Bet He Babysits His Kids Sometimes

Beto tells a coffee shop crowd that he just talked with his wife, Amy. “She is raising, sometimes with my help,” their three kids. Then says he’s running for president for his kids, and theirs.— Matt Viser (@mviser) March 14, 2019
There was a moment a while ago when The Society of People Who Thought Their Careers Would Benefit From A Beto Campaign took a break from yelling at everyone for supporting white dudes to yelling at everyone for not supporting Beto for President even though he wasn't running yet.
Yes I'm cynical but I'm not dumb about this stuff and I get tired of people talking their book on the teevee and pretending they aren't.