It's cheap to make and some people will die within a week without it. I don't know the full story of how the drug companies are getting away with charging absurd amounts of money for this, but if I were a crusading member of Congress on a relevant committee I'd be hauling in every involved exec to testify every day until they lowered the price down to cost.
It isn't some fancy new miracle drug technology. It's old and the production process is cheap and if you are concerned with people with diabetes instead of the feefees of "stakeholders" (rich evil dudes), you will do this.