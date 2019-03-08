Luxury Canned Goods

Totally random Friday thought, but it's my blog so I can do what I want. I'm sure there are good explanations - I can think of some! - but a weird thing about the US is that we don't really have those. Yes, sure, you can go to a specialty shop and buy anything, including $50 imported marmalade or whatever, but mostly the idea that there's a better caliber of canned goods is not a part of our food culture. In other countries, $20 cans of cockles, or similar, are a normal thing, as is opening up the tin and serving it to your impressed guests.
Exception: all escargot (almost) is canned in the US, even at fancy restaurants.