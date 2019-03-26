This is random thought blogging because I have a blog so I can do that...
I am just old enough that the early generation of screen stars was still alive, mostly. They became bit players on bad tv shows, like the Love Boat, and occasionally the reinvented themselves for new more respectable old people careers. Largely what I remember is that they were the object of jokes. Especially the women. You know, Elizabeth Taylor got fat!!!! was a joke comedians dined on as I had no idea who Taylor was.
We have not entered some new woke Nirvana, but that "actors get old like the rest of us" is more widely understood is probably a thing, even if it's mostly because the biggest generation is old people.