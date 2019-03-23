Republican Daddies And The Impartial Referees Won't Save Us

When the Dems are powerless I get throwing their hopes at such people "doing the right thing" (oh whatever happened to that Lindsey Graham???), but now they have power. Not limitless power. But they have the power to issue subpoenas and get tax returns. "The Mueller report is coming!!!" has been their excuse and for awhile "but we need to see what's in the Mueller report!!!" will be their excuse and then they will be out of excuses because they are the only ones who might possibly do the right thing.