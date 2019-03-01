Run With The Press Release

Elon Musk said his Boring Co. venture is about a month or so away from unveiling its new tunnel boring machine (TBM), the Line-Storm, according to a post to Musk’s Twitter account.
This report reprints Musk's repeated claim that they "only" spent $10 million to build their first dumb tunnel, but that's just some made up number. It does, however, also remind us that Musk also said "Line-Storm" was almost ready... in October, 2017.
Elon Musk said Wednesday the second machine that will be used to dig tunnels underground for his Boring Company is "almost ready."
I suppose he'll keep proving his naysayers wrong!
Anyway, for the hundredth time, I don't care about Musk. Mostly this is between him and his customers and shareholders. But every time he dangles some shiny new bullshit in front of an idiot flunky of a mayor like Rahm Emanuel, the cause of building any news sensible transportation is harmed.