Running A Message Board Is Hard

No this is not a criticism of you, dear readers, but it is actually true, and it's hard in ways that people who have never done it do not understand but since the dawn of online communications it is something that people rediscover over and over again.
Someone, though I forget who, on the twitter box made this point recently, that after pretending for a decade that it wasn't a message board, Facebook is finally realizing that it is one and it comes with all of the troubles that running a message board comes with that some of us have understood forever. Twitter, too, though not in precisely the same way.
That's separate from facebook's "hand over all your data and private messages to anyone who waves a fiver under Zuck's nose" issues, but it is one of their issues.