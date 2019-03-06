Sounds Good. Does It Have Lasers?

Las Vegas’ tourism agency announced Wednesday it is recommending that an enterprise backed by the divisive billionaire receive a contract to build and operate an underground tunnel system through which autonomous electric vehicles would whisk people around a mega convention center, and in the future, possibly the city’s famous casino-filled corridor.
If approved, the system just over a mile long would open by January 2021 at the facility, which hosts more than 1 million people every year. The Musk-owned Boring Company would build the project costing from $35 million to $55 million.
...
Details of the project are not final. But Hill said the system will probably have three or four stations, at entrances to the convention center’s halls. People would be carried in electric vehicles moving through parallel tunnels, each running in one direction.
The fleet could include Tesla’s Model X and Model 3 and a vehicle with capacity for about 16 people, Hill said. All vehicles would be autonomous, meaning they won’t have backup human drivers.
Who cares, waste your money, but imagine thinking that people getting into cars, which don't even have the advanced speedy boarding technology your local amusement park ride does, is some efficient way to move lots of people quickly. We're talking 45 seconds minimum to board 4 people.