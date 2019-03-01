Friday, March 01, 2019

Sure, Elon

Whatever.

Tesla’s AP options for the Model 3 now state the following, bold emphasis mine:

Full Self-Driving Capability

Navigate on Autopilot: automatic driving from highway on-ramp to off-ramp including interchanges and overtaking slower cars.
Autopark: both parallel and perpendicular spaces.
Summon: your parked car will come find you anywhere in a parking lot. Really.
Coming later this year:

Recognize and respond to traffic lights and stop signs.
Automatic driving on city streets.

The linked website hilariously believes this shit.
by Atrios at 09:24