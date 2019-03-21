Take Power And Then...

An odd disconnect has opened up in the Democratic approach to President Trump. On the one hand, Democrats rhetorically treat his presidency as a rolling national emergency, as an existential threat to our democracy.
Yet on the other hand, in several crucial ways, Democrats are badly muddling that message, by refraining from doing what might be described as the congressional oversight equivalent of breaking the emergency glass.
Democrats always think the opposite, that the danger is in using power. They're wrong. Or, at least, you've done something while you could.
Well we'll just ride this one out until the next election. And then the next one. And then the next one.
There are babies in cages.