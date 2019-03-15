"If you are a boss, you have to have high standards, and that is what I have always had. And that doesn't mean it's a popularity contest all the time," she said. "And so I've had high standards for myself, high standards for our staff, and mostly I'm going to have high standards for the country."
She added: "One can always do better, and that means you want to be sure that you are listening to people if they felt that something was unfair, or they felt bad about something. But I still think that you have to demand good product. When you're out there on the world stage and dealing with people like Vladimir Putin, yeah, you want someone who's tough. You want someone that demands the answers and that's going to get things done, and that's what I've done my whole life."
Friday, March 15, 2019
Tough
Believe them or not, think they're important or not, but the stories about Klobuchar's staff treatment are not about someone who is "tough," they're about someone who has anger issues and who bullies the people she can bully, the ones who need her paychecks to eat.
by Atrios at 11:13