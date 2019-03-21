So who paid Trump Victory for their photos?
Yang isn’t saying — but she and three associates with an Asian-American political group donated a total of $135,500 to Trump Victory in the weeks leading up to the event. None of those associates would comment either. One of them told the Miami Herald she could not recall making a $25,000 donation listed in her name and address.
Who Indeed
There will possibly come a moment when the Trump scandals boil over and become so immense and unignorable that our great purveyors of conventional wisdom will decide, as they always do, that it's just time for the country to move on and heal. For the good of the people and democracy or some shit. Bygones.
